    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

    Betting Information for Colorado vs. Arizona

    Colorado vs Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado

    -6

    46.5

    Colorado and Arizona Stats

    • This year, the Buffaloes rack up 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).
    • The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
    • The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 16.8, is 7.0 fewer than the 23.8 the Buffaloes have given up per game.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 475 passing yards (95.0 ypg) on 48-of-90 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 43 carries.
    • Jarek Broussard's team-high 256 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 60 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has racked up 43 carries for 160 yards (32.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell's 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions.
    • Daniel Arias has hauled in five passes for 63 yards (12.6 yards per game) this year.
    • Brenden Rice has hauled in eight grabs for 61 yards (12.2 ypg) this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Jordan McCloud has 481 passing yards (96.2 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 18 carries.
    • Drake Anderson's team-high 240 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 62 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has rushed for 178 yards (35.6 per game) on 51 carries, while also catching 12 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brian Casteel has put together a 179-yard season so far (35.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Tayvian Cunningham's 14 grabs have netted him 177 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Arizona at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

