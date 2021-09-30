September 30, 2021
How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will clash at Folsom Field on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

Betting Information for USC vs. Colorado

USC and Colorado Stats

  • The Trojans score 12 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes allow (20.5).
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
  • The Buffaloes are averaging 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans are allowing (27).
  • This year the Buffaloes have three turnovers, five fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (8).

USC Players to Watch

  • Kedon Slovis has 842 passing yards (210.5 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 225 yards (56.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 41 carries for 160 yards (40 per game).
  • Drake London's team-high 540 receiving yards (135 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Tahj Washington has caught 15 passes for 175 yards (43.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Gary Bryant Jr.'s 12 catches have netted him 89 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Brendon Lewis has thrown for 313 yards (78.3 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 132 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 34 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 44 times for 188 yards (47 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Alex Fontenot has collected 148 yards (37 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Arias' 45 receiving yards (11.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled four receptions.
  • Brenden Rice has hauled in seven passes for 44 yards (11 yards per game) this year.
  • Dimitri Stanley's six grabs this season have resulted in 42 yards (10.5 ypg).

How To Watch

October
2
2021

USC at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
