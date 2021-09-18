September 18, 2021
How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado looks to rebound from a disappointing loss to No. 5 Texas A&M as they welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to Folsom Field.
Author:

Last week, the Colorado Buffaloes nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins in recent program history, as they went down to the wire with No. 5 Texas A&M. A late Aggie touchdown was the difference in a 10-7 defeat.

This week, the Buffs look to get back on the right track as they welcome the 1-1 Minnesota Golden Gophers to Boulder. The Gophers faced a similar situation in Week 1, when they dropped a back-and-forth game to then No. 4 Ohio State. 

How to Watch Colorado vs. Minnesota Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: PAC-12 Network

You can stream the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado will look for another impressive performance from a defensive unit that held A&M to just 288 yards of offense last week. Senior linebacker Nate Landman stood out in particular, picking up 10 tackles.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will look for an improved effort on the offensive side of the ball. Despite beating Miami (OH) last week, the Gophers managed just 287 yards of total offense. A bounce back will likely lean on the running game, which had 203 yards again Ohio State in Week 1. Without redshirt senior back Mohamed Ibrahim, who will miss the rest of the season due to injury, the team will need to adjust moving forwards.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Colorado and Minnesota, with the Buffaloes winning the first three games in 1972, 1991, and 1992. Kickoff from Folsom Field is set for 1 p.m. ET, with coverage on the PAC-12 Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

