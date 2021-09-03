September 3, 2021
How to Watch Northern Colorado at Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Projected to finish near the bottom of the conference, the Colorado Buffaloes look to get off to a strong start in 2021 against Northern Colorado.
The COVID-19 shortened 2020 season saw the Colorado Buffaloes finish 4-2 overall in head coach Karl Dorrell's first season at the helm. It was the school's first winning season since 2016.

Date: Sep. 3, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Northern Colorado at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 2021 season looks to be an odd one for Colorado. Picked in the conference media poll to finish fifth in the South Division, the Buffaloes could be in for a long year.

One key reason: instability at quarterback. Colorado doesn't have a quarterback on its roster who has made a collegiate start, and projected starter Brendon Lewis played just once last season, going 6-for-10 for 95 yards. Lewis quickly developing into a quality passer would bring a lot of added hope to this Colorado program.

The team does return leading receiver Dimitri Stanley, who caught 20 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown last season.

On the other side of the field is FCS opponent Northern Colorado.

The Bears didn't play last season because of the pandemic and were just 2-10 back in 2019. But new head coach Ed McCaffrey brings some hope to the program. This is the former Super Bowl champion's first collegiate head coaching job after leading high school program Valor Christian for two seasons. He won a 5A state title with the school in 2018.

This also isn't the same team that struggled to that poor finish two years ago, as 65 players on this roster have never played for the Bears before.

The Bears will be heavy underdogs, but seeing all the new faces on McCaffrey's squad is a good reason for UNC fans to tune in. As for Colorado fans, this will be the first chance to see just how good Lewis can be at quarterback. For Colorado to make a surprising run this year, Lewis will need to prove to be a capable playmaker.

