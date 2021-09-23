Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb

The Colorado State Rams (1-2) play at the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa and Colorado State Stats

  • The Hawkeyes score 30.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the Rams allow per matchup (24.0).
  • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Rams have averaged 12.0 more points this season (22.0) than the Hawkeyes have allowed (10.0).
  • This year the Rams have four turnovers, four fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (8).

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Spencer Petras has 460 passing yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season.
  • Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 307 yards (102.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 22 carries.
  • Sam LaPorta's 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 13 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Nico Ragaini has totaled 75 receiving yards (25.0 yards per game), reeling in seven passes this year.
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s nine catches have yielded 70 yards (23.3 ypg).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Todd Centeio has been a dual threat to lead Colorado State in both passing and rushing. He has 652 passing yards (217.3 ypg), completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) on 31 carries.
  • David Bailey has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 258 yards (86.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Trey McBride's 339 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Dante Wright has recorded 146 receiving yards (48.7 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.

Iowa Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Indiana

W 34-6

Home

9/11/2021

Iowa State

W 27-17

Away

9/18/2021

Kent State

W 30-7

Home

9/25/2021

Colorado State

-

Home

10/1/2021

Maryland

-

Away

10/9/2021

Penn State

-

Home

10/16/2021

Purdue

-

Home

Colorado State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

South Dakota State

L 42-23

Home

9/11/2021

Vanderbilt

L 24-21

Home

9/18/2021

Toledo

W 22-6

Away

9/25/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/9/2021

San Jose State

-

Home

10/16/2021

New Mexico

-

Away

10/22/2021

Utah State

-

Away

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Colorado State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
