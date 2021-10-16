    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) hit the road for a MWC battle against the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado State and New Mexico Stats

    • The Rams rack up 22.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Lobos surrender per contest (27.5).
    • The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have eight takeaways .
    • The average points scored by the Lobos this season, 15.2, is 6.8 fewer than the 22.0 the Rams have given up per game.
    • The Lobos have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio has 1,039 passing yards (207.8 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 203 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 65 times for 260 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season A'jon Vivens has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 63 carries.
    • Trey McBride's 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with one touchdown.
    • EJ Scott has put together a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.
    • Dante Wright has hauled in 10 catches for 146 yards (29.2 ypg) this season.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (175.7 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 57 times for 284 yards (47.3 per game) this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has racked up 236 yards (39.3 per game) on 64 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Luke Wysong's 224 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has totaled 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
    • Andrew Erickson's 11 catches are good enough for 124 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Toledo

    W 22-6

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Iowa

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    San Jose State

    W 32-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    New Mexico Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    UTEP

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Air Force

    L 38-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    San Diego State

    L 31-7

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

