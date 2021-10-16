Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) hit the road for a MWC battle against the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Colorado State and New Mexico Stats

The Rams rack up 22.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Lobos surrender per contest (27.5).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have eight takeaways .

The average points scored by the Lobos this season, 15.2, is 6.8 fewer than the 22.0 the Rams have given up per game.

The Lobos have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has 1,039 passing yards (207.8 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 203 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 65 times for 260 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season A'jon Vivens has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 63 carries.

Trey McBride's 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with one touchdown.

EJ Scott has put together a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

Dante Wright has hauled in 10 catches for 146 yards (29.2 ypg) this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (175.7 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 57 times for 284 yards (47.3 per game) this year.

This season Bobby Cole has racked up 236 yards (39.3 per game) on 64 attempts with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong's 224 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has totaled 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Andrew Erickson's 11 catches are good enough for 124 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Colorado State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Toledo W 22-6 Away 9/25/2021 Iowa L 24-14 Away 10/9/2021 San Jose State W 32-14 Home 10/16/2021 New Mexico - Away 10/22/2021 Utah State - Away 10/30/2021 Boise State - Home 11/6/2021 Wyoming - Away

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 UTEP L 20-13 Away 10/2/2021 Air Force L 38-10 Home 10/9/2021 San Diego State L 31-7 Away 10/16/2021 Colorado State - Home 10/23/2021 Wyoming - Away 11/6/2021 UNLV - Home 11/13/2021 Fresno State - Away

