    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) face a fellow MWC opponent when they host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Jose State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

    Colorado State

    -2.5

    45

    Colorado State and San Jose State Stats

    • The Rams rack up 20.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.2 per matchup the Spartans surrender.
    • The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).
    • The Spartans have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (21.8) as the Rams have allowed (24.0).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio has thrown for 807 yards (201.8 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 55.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 166 yards (41.5 ypg) on 48 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 260 yards (65.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 63 yards (15.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Trey McBride's team-high 398 receiving yards (99.5 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has totaled 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game), hauling in 10 passes this year.
    • EJ Scott's eight catches have netted him 98 yards (24.5 ypg).

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel leads San Jose State with 992 passing yards (198.4 ypg) on 69-of-137 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Nevens' team-high 358 rushing yards (71.6 per game) have come on 64 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kairee Robinson has taken 34 carries for 129 yards (25.8 per game), while also catching 11 passes for 101 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 282 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 17 passes for 222 yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Charles Ross' 12 grabs are good enough for 156 yards (31.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    San Jose State at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
