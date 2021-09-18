September 18, 2021
How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (0-2) visit the Toledo Rockets (1-1) at the The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Colorado State

Toledo and Colorado State Stats

  • The Rockets put up 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Rams surrender per contest (33.0).
  • This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Rams have forced one.
  • The Rams have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.0) as the Rockets have allowed (21.0).
  • The Rams have three giveaways this season, while the Rockets have five takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Carter Bradley has 183 passing yards (183.0 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 72.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.
  • The team's top rusher, DeQuan Finn, has carried the ball nine times for 82 yards (82.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Bryant Koback has 35 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on three catches, while also collecting 52 rushing yards (52.0 per game) on nine attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Devin Maddox's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected two receptions and one touchdown.
  • DeAmonte King's two receptions have netted him 34 yards (34.0 ypg).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Todd Centeio has 304 passing yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 69% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season.
  • The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 19 times for 46 yards (46.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught three passes for 23 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Marcus McElroy Jr. has racked up 35 yards (35.0 per game) on two carries.
  • Trey McBride's team-leading 116 receiving yards (116.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions.
  • Dante Wright has racked up 103 receiving yards (103.0 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.
  • Ty McCullouch's three catches have netted him 36 yards (36.0 ypg).

Toledo Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Norfolk State

W 49-10

Home

9/11/2021

Notre Dame

L 32-29

Away

9/18/2021

Colorado State

-

Home

9/25/2021

Ball State

-

Away

10/2/2021

UMass

-

Away

10/9/2021

Northern Illinois

-

Home

Colorado State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

South Dakota State

L 42-23

Home

9/11/2021

Vanderbilt

L 24-21

Home

9/18/2021

Toledo

-

Away

9/25/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/9/2021

San Jose State

-

Home

10/16/2021

New Mexico

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Colorado at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

