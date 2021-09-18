How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (0-2) visit the Toledo Rockets (1-1) at the The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: The Glass Bowl
Toledo and Colorado State Stats
- The Rockets put up 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Rams surrender per contest (33.0).
- This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Rams have forced one.
- The Rams have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (22.0) as the Rockets have allowed (21.0).
- The Rams have three giveaways this season, while the Rockets have five takeaways .
Toledo Players to Watch
- Carter Bradley has 183 passing yards (183.0 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 72.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.
- The team's top rusher, DeQuan Finn, has carried the ball nine times for 82 yards (82.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bryant Koback has 35 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on three catches, while also collecting 52 rushing yards (52.0 per game) on nine attempts with two touchdowns.
- Devin Maddox's 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected two receptions and one touchdown.
- DeAmonte King's two receptions have netted him 34 yards (34.0 ypg).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Todd Centeio has 304 passing yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 69% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season.
- The team's top rusher, David Bailey, has carried the ball 19 times for 46 yards (46.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught three passes for 23 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Marcus McElroy Jr. has racked up 35 yards (35.0 per game) on two carries.
- Trey McBride's team-leading 116 receiving yards (116.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions.
- Dante Wright has racked up 103 receiving yards (103.0 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.
- Ty McCullouch's three catches have netted him 36 yards (36.0 ypg).
Toledo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Norfolk State
W 49-10
Home
9/11/2021
Notre Dame
L 32-29
Away
9/18/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
9/25/2021
Ball State
-
Away
10/2/2021
UMass
-
Away
10/9/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
Colorado State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
South Dakota State
L 42-23
Home
9/11/2021
Vanderbilt
L 24-21
Home
9/18/2021
Toledo
-
Away
9/25/2021
Iowa
-
Away
10/9/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
10/16/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
