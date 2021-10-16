    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State and New Mexico face off in an intriguing college football matchup Saturday.
    Author:

    Colorado State opened its Mountain West slate with a win last week, topping San Jose State 32–14. The only team without a conference loss in the Mountain West's West division, the Rams will look to remain in first place when they visit New Mexico on Saturday.

    How to Watch: Colorado State vs. New Mexico

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Live Stream Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their win last week, the Rams dominated on the ground with 217 rushing yards. Redshirt junior running back A'Jon Vivens had a career-high 114 yards on 31 carries in the game.

    On the other side, New Mexico is coming off of a 31–7 loss to No. 24 San Diego State. Sophomore linebacker Tavian Combs had 11 tackles in this game, bringing his season total to a team-high 50 in six games.

    This will be the 68th all-time meeting between Colorado State and New Mexico, with the Rams holding a 42–25 advantage in the series. CSU is currently on a record 10-game winning streak in the series, with a 35–21 victory in the teams' last meeting in 2019. The 2020 edition of the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on fubo Sports Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

