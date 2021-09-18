September 18, 2021
How to Watch Colorado State Rams at Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toledo hosts Colorado State looking to build off its near-miss against Notre Dame last Saturday.
Author:

Colorado State hosted Vanderbilt on Saturday, looking to get in the win column for the first time this year. Instead, the Rams let the Commodores snap their 11-game losing streak when they hit a last-minute field goal to win the game. The Rams jumped up 14-0 and looked well on their way to the victory but scored just one more touchdown and lost to a weak Vanderbilt team.

How to Watch Colorado State at Toledo:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Colorado State at Toledo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State now heads east to take on a Toledo team that came within a minute of upsetting a Top 10 Notre Dame squad. It will be a tough task for the Rams to pull off their first win of the year.

Toledo will try and avoid the letdown after their near-miss against the Irish.Despite the loss, Toledo showed it is a good team and one that could win the MAC this year. 

While this game isn't a conference matchup, it's still big for the Rockets to take care of business and bounce back from last week.

Toledo is a big favorite in this game as the Rams look like they may be in for a long year. The Rockets need to come out and take control of the game early. If they can jump out early they should cruise to an easy win.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Colorado State Rams at Toledo Rockets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
