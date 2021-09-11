The Aggies visit the Buffaloes in the first Power Five contest of the year for both teams.

No. 5 Texas A&M faces its first test Saturday as the Aggies visit the Colorado Buffaloes.

In the first week of the season, Texas A&M rolled over Kent State 41-10, while Colorado came away with a 35-10 win over FCS opponent Northern Colorado.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX-KRXI

You can stream the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Texas A&M Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King made his debut for the Aggies last week with mixed results. He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.

Sophomore running back Devon Achane provided a bright spot in the win against Kent State with 124 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

The Aggies and Buffaloes have played nine times, and Colorado has a 6-3 lead in the series, including a 35-34 win in 2009, the most recent meeting between the programs.

Regional restrictions may apply.