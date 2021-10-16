Columbia vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Columbia Lions (3-1, 0-0 Ivy League) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in an Ivy League showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Columbia vs. Pennsylvania

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Stadium: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Columbia vs. Pennsylvania

    Columbia and Pennsylvania Stats

    • The Lions average 25.3 points per game, 10.0 more than the Quakers give up per matchup (15.3).
    • The Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .
    • The Lions have allowed 20.5 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 17.8 the Quakers have scored.
    • The Quakers have zero giveaways this season, while the Lions have zero takeaways .

    Columbia Players to Watch

    • Joe Green has 612 passing yards (153.0 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Dante Miller's team-high 358 rushing yards (89.5 per game) have come on 53 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Ryan Young has racked up 55 carries for 229 yards (57.3 per game).
    • Ernest Robertson's 195 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.
    • Wills Meyer has reeled in 11 passes for 184 yards (46.0 yards per game) this year.
    • Marcus Libman's 14 catches have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg).

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • John Quinnelly has 699 passing yards (174.8 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 56.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Malcome's team-high 340 rushing yards (85.0 per game) have come on 56 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 70 yards (17.5 per game) on 10 catches.
    • This season Trey Flowers has rushed for 176 yards (44.0 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Ryan Cragun's 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Rory Starkey Jr. has put up a 254-yard season so far (63.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.

