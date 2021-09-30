Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) have home advantage in an Ivy League clash versus the Columbia Lions (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Princeton and Columbia Stats

This year, the Tigers average 28.5 more points per game (47.5) than the Lions surrender (19.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Lions have forced zero.

The Lions have averaged 36.0 more points scored this year (36.0) than the Tigers have allowed (0.0).

The Lions have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith leads Princeton with 637 passing yards (318.5 ypg) on 45-of-65 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Collin Eaddy has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 72 yards (36.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Ja'Derris Carr has taken 10 carries for 44 yards (44.0 per game).

Jacob Birmelin's team-leading 206 receiving yards (103.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has collected 158 receiving yards (79.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in five passes this year.

Dylan Classi has hauled in eight receptions for 107 yards (53.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Columbia Players to Watch

Joe Green leads Columbia with 277 passing yards (138.5 ypg) on 23-of-35 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 25 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on six carries.

The team's top rusher, Dante Miller, has carried the ball 25 times for 203 yards (101.5 per game) this year.

This season Ryan Young has rushed for 188 yards (94.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Wills Meyer's 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions.

Ernest Robertson has grabbed four passes for 105 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Libman's six grabs this season have resulted in 30 yards (15.0 ypg).

Princeton Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Lehigh W 32-0 Away 9/25/2021 Stetson W 63-0 Home 10/2/2021 Columbia - Home 10/9/2021 Monmouth - Away 10/16/2021 Brown - Away 10/23/2021 Harvard - Home

Columbia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Marist W 37-14 Home 9/25/2021 Georgetown W 35-24 Home 10/2/2021 Princeton - Away 10/9/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Away 10/16/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 10/22/2021 Dartmouth - Away

