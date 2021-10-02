How to Watch Lions vs. Tigers

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Columbia Lions vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Columbia and Princeton have both started the season 2-0 and now face each other on Saturday to open Ivy League play.
Author:

Both Columbia and Princeton enter Saturday's Ivy League matchup undefeated. However, the Tigers have more than just a perfect record through 120 minutes of football. 

How to Watch: Columbia vs. Princeton

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Columbia vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In wins over Lehigh and Stetson to start the season, Bob Surace's club is yet to surrender a single point with scores of 32-0 and 63-0, respectively. The Tigers are the only team left at the FCS level to not allow a score this year.

The Tigers have allowed just 2.6 yards per play and 145.5 yards per game, which is the best at the FCS level. They've also forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks. 

The Princeton defense will be tested Saturday by a Columbia offense that ranks 19th in FCS with 36 points per game. The Lions took down Georgetown 35-24 last week in a game highlighted by a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown from senior Will Allen. 

Columbia's senior running back Dante Miller will be a player to watch when the Lions have the ball. He's averaging a whopping 8.12 yards per carry, which ranks sixth among FCS backs. Last week, he had seven touches for 86 yards.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Columbia Lions vs. Princeton Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16505817
Golf

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round

just now
USATSI_16592426
NASCAR

How to Watch Chevrolet Silverado 250

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Lions vs. Tigers

just now
USATSI_16855364
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Paços de Ferreira

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16452805
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16859047
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

1 hour ago
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

1 hour ago
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy