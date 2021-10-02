How to Watch Lions vs. Tigers

Columbia and Princeton have both started the season 2-0 and now face each other on Saturday to open Ivy League play.

Both Columbia and Princeton enter Saturday's Ivy League matchup undefeated. However, the Tigers have more than just a perfect record through 120 minutes of football.

How to Watch: Columbia vs. Princeton

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Columbia vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!



In wins over Lehigh and Stetson to start the season, Bob Surace's club is yet to surrender a single point with scores of 32-0 and 63-0, respectively. The Tigers are the only team left at the FCS level to not allow a score this year.

The Tigers have allowed just 2.6 yards per play and 145.5 yards per game, which is the best at the FCS level. They've also forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks.

The Princeton defense will be tested Saturday by a Columbia offense that ranks 19th in FCS with 36 points per game. The Lions took down Georgetown 35-24 last week in a game highlighted by a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown from senior Will Allen.

Columbia's senior running back Dante Miller will be a player to watch when the Lions have the ball. He's averaging a whopping 8.12 yards per carry, which ranks sixth among FCS backs. Last week, he had seven touches for 86 yards.

Regional restrictions may apply.