    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Concordia University St. Paul Golden Bears at Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota Duluth looks for its sixth win of the year when it hosts Concordia University St. Paul on Saturday.
    It has been a tough season for Concordia University St. Paul so far this year. They have recorded just one win in five games and have struggled to score.

    How to Watch Concordia University of St. Paul at Minnesota Duluth:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream the Concordia University of St. Paul at Minnesota Duluth game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A trip to Minnesota Duluth won't make things any easier for the Golden Bears, but expect them to still put up a fight. They have played a tough schedule so far this year and have kept battling despite long odds. They just need a break to get things going in the right direction.

    Minnesota Duluth comes in 5-1 and is ranked No. 18 in the country. The Bulldogs' one loss was to Wayne State College when they gave up a game-winning field goal with 2:25 left on the clock. 

    It was a tough loss, but one that was a bit of a surprise as the Bulldogs have been very good in close games this year. Their last three wins have come by six, five and four points. They have found a way to pull out the close ones lately.

    They will need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their game with Bemidji State next week and take the Golden Bears seriously. This may look like a mismatch on paper, but as fans have seen all year long, upsets can happen at any time.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Concordia University St. Paul Golden Bears at Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
