    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Connecticut at Massachusetts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UConn and UMass both look for the first win of the year when they battle on Saturday afternoon in this college football matchup.
    It hasn't been a great college football season for either Connecticut or Massachusetts so far this campaign, as both have yet to win a game. However, one will finally enter the win column on Saturday as they face off.

    How to Watch Connecticut at Massachusetts:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the UConn at Umass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UConn started off the season poorly and lost its head coach when Randy Edsall announced his retirement at the end of the year. A day later he and the university mutually agreed to part ways immediately. 

    Lou Spanos came in as the interim head coach, and the Huskies have started to play better. After struggling the first few games under Spanos, UConn has lost the last two by just two points each. It has been a welcome sight for the Huskies, and they hope it continues and carries them to a win Saturday.

    UMass has also struggled, but an offense that couldn't score points early has shown some signs of life. It put up 28 points in consecutive weeks against Boston College and Eastern Michigan. The Minutemen came up a little short in those games, but they were more competitive in them.

    One of these teams gets to go home a winner for the first time this season, and it should be a battle.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Connecticut Huskies at Massachusetts Minutemen

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16829652
