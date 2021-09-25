How to Watch Connecticut vs. Wyoming

The Huskies have received plenty of attention early in this college football season, but perhaps not in the ways they would have hoped. After getting blown out by Fresno State in their opener, they lost to FCS opponent Holy Cross at home, with a coaching change soon after.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Now 0-4 after a 52-21 loss to Army last week, UConn once again looks to get back on the right track as they welcome Wyoming to Rentschler Field on Saturday.

Wyoming is 3-0 and coming off its best win of the year. The Cowboys dismantled Ball State last week, 45-12. That game included two pick-sixes - one from Chad Muma and another from Keyon Blankenbaker. Muma also led Wyoming with 10 tackles in the game.

Wyoming's five forced turnovers are tied for 10th most in the country, while Connecticut's six giveaways are the third-most in college football. Ball security will be key if the Huskies want to kick their current losing streak.

This game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage on CBS Sports Network.

