September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Connecticut at Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Army looks to move to 3-0 against a hapless Huskies team.
Author:

2021 hasn't been kind to the UConn (0-3) football team. Head coach Randy Edsall stepped aside after a loss to FCS program Holy Cross, but interim head coach Lou Spanos didn't fare much better in last week's 49-0 loss to Purdue.

This week, the Huskies go on the road to face the Army Black Knights (2-0), a team looking to start the year off 3-0.

How to Watch Connecticut at Army Online:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream the Connecticut at Army game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn is led by running back Kevin Mensah, one of the best running backs in program history. Mensah is one of two Huskies to ever rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, but through three games, the senior has just 107 rushing yards and is averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He's never averaged fewer than 4.5 yards per carry before this season.

Army enters this game with the FBS leader in sacks, Andre Carter. In just two games, the outside linebacker has gotten to the quarterback 4 1/2 times. 

Offensively, Army remains a run-first team, ranking seventh in the FBS in rushing yards per game. Christian Anderson is the team's leading rusher, with 174 yards through two games.

While the Black Knights sit near the top in the rushing yards category, the UConn offense has the 12th-fewest rushing yards per game. In fact, just one team averages fewer yards per game than the Huskies, who sit at 197.7 through three contests. Louisiana-Monroe is worse, but has played just one game.

Army's defense has taken a step back this year, ranking 62nd in fewest yards allowed after ranking first last year. But Saturday's game could go a long way towards getting Army's defensive numbers back near the top of the FBS.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Connecticut at Army

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights running back Braheam Murphy (8) and Army Black Knights linebacker Brian Burton (47) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Connecticut at Army

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Michigan

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Nebraska at Oklahoma

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Hampton at Howard

Texas A&M
NCAA Football

How to Watch New Mexico at Texas A&M

Pitt Panthers
NCAA Football

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper (17) throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse

Maine
NCAA Football

How to Watch Merrimack at Maine

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy