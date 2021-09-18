How to Watch Connecticut at Army

2021 hasn't been kind to the UConn (0-3) football team. Head coach Randy Edsall stepped aside after a loss to FCS program Holy Cross, but interim head coach Lou Spanos didn't fare much better in last week's 49-0 loss to Purdue.

This week, the Huskies go on the road to face the Army Black Knights (2-0), a team looking to start the year off 3-0.

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

UConn is led by running back Kevin Mensah, one of the best running backs in program history. Mensah is one of two Huskies to ever rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, but through three games, the senior has just 107 rushing yards and is averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He's never averaged fewer than 4.5 yards per carry before this season.

Army enters this game with the FBS leader in sacks, Andre Carter. In just two games, the outside linebacker has gotten to the quarterback 4 1/2 times.

Offensively, Army remains a run-first team, ranking seventh in the FBS in rushing yards per game. Christian Anderson is the team's leading rusher, with 174 yards through two games.

While the Black Knights sit near the top in the rushing yards category, the UConn offense has the 12th-fewest rushing yards per game. In fact, just one team averages fewer yards per game than the Huskies, who sit at 197.7 through three contests. Louisiana-Monroe is worse, but has played just one game.

Army's defense has taken a step back this year, ranking 62nd in fewest yards allowed after ranking first last year. But Saturday's game could go a long way towards getting Army's defensive numbers back near the top of the FBS.

