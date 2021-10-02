How to Watch Connecticut at Vanderbilt

The Huskies try to get their first win of the season when they take on the Commodores.

One of the most intriguing games flying under the radar this week is Connecticut hitting the road to take on the Vanderbilt.

How to Watch Connecticut Huskies at Vanderbilt Commodores:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

You can live stream the Connecticut at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV.

Both of these teams have gotten off to a rough start this season. That is primarily why there isn't much buzz around this game. Connecticut is 0-5 and looking for its first win of the season, while Vanderbilt sports a 1-3 record thus far.

Vanderbilt comes in led by quarterback Ken Seals, who has struggled early on in his sophomore season. He has completed just 52.8% of his pass attempts for 561 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

On the other side of the field, the Huskies are hoping to see quarterback Tyler Phommachanh put together a strong second start. He made his starting debut last week against Wyoming, completing 19 of his 39 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground in his first appearance of the season against Army.

