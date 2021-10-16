Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (4-0) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire and Dartmouth Stats

This year, the Wildcats score 8.7 more points per game (20.0) than the Big Green give up (11.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Big Green have forced (0).

The Big Green have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (31.0) as the Wildcats have allowed (29.6).

The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has thrown for 683 yards (136.6 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 64% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 341 rushing yards (68.2 per game) have come on 71 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has piled up 39 carries for 190 yards (38.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 154 yards (30.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Brian Espanet's 201 receiving yards (40.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.

Sean Coyne has racked up 195 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Derek Kyler has thrown for 632 yards (158.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 71.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 49 times for 351 yards (87.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Zack Bair has 116 receiving yards (29.0 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns, while also collecting 348 rushing yards (87.0 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 191 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jamal Cooney's five catches this season have resulted in 114 yards (28.5 ypg).

New Hampshire Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Lafayette W 19-13 Away 9/25/2021 Pittsburgh L 77-7 Away 10/2/2021 James Madison L 23-21 Home 10/16/2021 Dartmouth - Home 10/23/2021 Elon - Away 10/30/2021 Richmond - Home 11/6/2021 Albany (NY) - Away

Dartmouth Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Sacred Heart W 41-3 Home 10/1/2021 Pennsylvania W 31-7 Away 10/9/2021 Yale W 24-17 Home 10/16/2021 New Hampshire - Away 10/22/2021 Columbia - Home 10/30/2021 Harvard - Away 11/5/2021 Princeton - Home

