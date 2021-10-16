Publish date:
How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (4-0) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New Hampshire and Dartmouth Stats
- This year, the Wildcats score 8.7 more points per game (20.0) than the Big Green give up (11.3).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Big Green have forced (0).
- The Big Green have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (31.0) as the Wildcats have allowed (29.6).
- The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Bret Edwards has thrown for 683 yards (136.6 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 64% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 341 rushing yards (68.2 per game) have come on 71 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Laube has piled up 39 carries for 190 yards (38.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 154 yards (30.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Brian Espanet's 201 receiving yards (40.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Sean Coyne has racked up 195 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Derek Kyler has thrown for 632 yards (158.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 71.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.
- The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 49 times for 351 yards (87.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Zack Bair has 116 receiving yards (29.0 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns, while also collecting 348 rushing yards (87.0 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
- Paxton Scott's 191 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jamal Cooney's five catches this season have resulted in 114 yards (28.5 ypg).
New Hampshire Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Lafayette
W 19-13
Away
9/25/2021
Pittsburgh
L 77-7
Away
10/2/2021
James Madison
L 23-21
Home
10/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
10/23/2021
Elon
-
Away
10/30/2021
Richmond
-
Home
11/6/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Away
Dartmouth Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Sacred Heart
W 41-3
Home
10/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 31-7
Away
10/9/2021
Yale
W 24-17
Home
10/16/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
10/22/2021
Columbia
-
Home
10/30/2021
Harvard
-
Away
11/5/2021
Princeton
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
