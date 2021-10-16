    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (4-0) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire and Dartmouth Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats score 8.7 more points per game (20.0) than the Big Green give up (11.3).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Big Green have forced (0).
    • The Big Green have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (31.0) as the Wildcats have allowed (29.6).
    • The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Bret Edwards has thrown for 683 yards (136.6 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 64% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 341 rushing yards (68.2 per game) have come on 71 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Laube has piled up 39 carries for 190 yards (38.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 154 yards (30.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Brian Espanet's 201 receiving yards (40.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Sean Coyne has racked up 195 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler has thrown for 632 yards (158.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 71.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 49 times for 351 yards (87.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has 116 receiving yards (29.0 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns, while also collecting 348 rushing yards (87.0 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's 191 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jamal Cooney's five catches this season have resulted in 114 yards (28.5 ypg).

    New Hampshire Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Lafayette

    W 19-13

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 77-7

    Away

    10/2/2021

    James Madison

    L 23-21

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    Dartmouth Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 41-3

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 31-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Yale

    W 24-17

    Home

    10/16/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Dartmouth at New Hampshire

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
