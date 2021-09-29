Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

September 29, 2021
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) square off against a fellow Ivy League opponent when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Franklin Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth

Pennsylvania and Dartmouth Stats

  • The Quakers score 11.5 more points per game (22.0) than the Big Green allow (10.5).
  • The Quakers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Big Green.
  • The Big Green have put an average of 34.5 points per game on the board this year, 19.5 more than the 15.0 the Quakers have surrendered.
  • The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • John Quinnelly has 517 passing yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 35 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Malcome, has carried the ball 25 times for 102 yards (51.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 31 receiving yards (15.5 per game) on three catches.
  • This season Jonathan Mulatu has rushed for 50 yards (25.0 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Rory Starkey Jr.'s team-high 234 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Ryan Cragun has hauled in 14 passes for 206 yards (103.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

  • Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 283 passing yards (141.5 ypg) on 25-of-32 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • Nick Howard's team-high 209 rushing yards (104.5 per game) have come on 19 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Zack Bair has racked up 25 carries for 195 yards (97.5 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 102 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Paxton Scott has recorded 95 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
  • Jonny Barrett's four catches have netted him 49 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Pennsylvania Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Bucknell

W 30-6

Away

9/25/2021

Lafayette

L 24-14

Away

10/1/2021

Dartmouth

-

Home

10/9/2021

Lehigh

-

Home

10/16/2021

Columbia

-

Away

10/23/2021

Yale

-

Away

Dartmouth Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Valparaiso

W 28-18

Away

9/25/2021

Sacred Heart

W 41-3

Home

10/1/2021

Pennsylvania

-

Away

10/9/2021

Yale

-

Home

10/16/2021

New Hampshire

-

Away

10/22/2021

Columbia

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

