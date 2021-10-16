How to Watch Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dartmouth puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to New Hampshire on Saturday.
    Author:

    Dartmouth took down Ivy League foe Yale last Saturday in overtime to stay perfect on the year. The Big Green kicked a game-tying field goal with 13 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

    How to Watch: Dartmouth at New Hampshire

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nick Howard would score from nine yards out on Dartmouth's first possession in the extra period and then the defense shut down the Bulldogs for the big win. The win moved the Big Green's record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy League.

    They step out of conference on Saturday when they head to New Hampshire to take on the Wildcats.

    New Hampshire is coming in losers of two straight. The loses came to FBS opponent Pitt and FCS opponent James Madison. The two defeats snapped New Hampshire's three-game winning streak to start the year.

    The Wildcats have played a tough schedule so far, and the game against Dartmouth will be no different. Their 23-21 loss to James Madison showed they can play with one of the best teams in the country and need to be taken seriously.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
