How to Watch Delaware vs. Rutgers

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Delaware Blue Hens at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2-0 Blue Hens of Delaware come to New York to face off against Power Five school Rutgers (2-0) in a battle of the undefeated.
Both teams enter this game undefeated. The Delaware Blue Hens of the Colonial Athletic Association take on a Power Five conference opponent in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Could Rutgers be the one that takes the first loss today?

How to Watch Delaware Blue Hens at Rutgers Scarlet Knights:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

You can live stream Delaware Blue Hens at Rutgers Scarlet Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware comes to New York with two wins already under their belt. They were able to outplay St. Francis (P.A.) and Maine in their first two weeks. Quarterback Nolan Henderson enters this week averaging 260.5 yards per game and 1.5 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts has been the main beneficiary of Henderson's completions, reeling in 8 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns in two weeks. Their running game could use a boost as they only average 15 attempts per game. However, leading Blue Hen rusher Dejoun Lee has taken those 30 carriers for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Rutgers also brings two wins into this game. Their first was over Temple (61-14), which they followed up with last week when they were able to edge out Syracuse (17-7) after the Orange turned the ball over four times. 

The defense has been the story for the Scarlet Knights over the two games as their offense has only thrown for 283 yards. However, their running game is where they thrive. They have had two rushers in double-digit yards in both games.

The competition that Rutgers has faced is definitely harder than that of Delaware, but don't let the size of the Blue Hens fool you. This could very well end in a Power Five conference opponent being taken down.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
18
2021

Delaware Blue Hens at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network Alternate
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
