September 30, 2021
How to Watch Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes match up when the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1, 0-0 CAA) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-3, 0-0 CAA) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Albany (NY)

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware and Albany (NY) Stats

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens score 24.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the Great Danes surrender per outing (35.3).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens have zero giveaways this season, while the Great Danes have two takeaways .
  • The average points per game for the Great Danes this season, 14.7, is 11.6 fewer than the 26.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens have given up.
  • The Great Danes have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Fightin' Blue Hens have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Nolan Henderson has thrown for 616 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.
  • DeJoun Lee's team-high 238 rushing yards (79.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added five catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • This season Khory Spruill has taken 29 carries for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Thyrick Pitts' 178 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Gene Coleman II has hauled in 10 passes for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Brett Buckman has hauled in five catches for 68 yards (22.7 ypg) this season.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Jeff Undercuffler leads Albany (NY) with 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) on 42-of-76 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Karl Mofor's team-high 106 rushing yards (35.3 per game) have come on 41 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Joey Carino has taken 16 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Roy Alexander's team-high 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Mohamed Jabbie has racked up 68 receiving yards (22.7 yards per game), hauling in five passes this year.
  • Tyler Oedekoven's eight receptions this season have resulted in 58 yards (19.3 ypg).

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Albany (N.Y.) at Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
