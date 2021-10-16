How to Watch Diablo Valley Vikings at Laney Eagles

Diablo Valley looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to face conference foe Laney on Friday night.

Diablo Valley got off to a hot start to the CCCAA football season, winning each of its first three games by at least 23 points. The last two games, though, haven't been as kind to the Vikings as they enter Friday's contest against Laney.

Two weeks ago, the Vikings gave up 28 second-quarter points to Sequoias in their 42–32 loss.

Last week against Sierra, the Vikings led 35–21 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 21–7 in that quarter to send the game to overtime. They gave up a touchdown to Sierra to start overtime, and though they came back with one of their own, they missed the extra point to lose 49–48.

Laney's season has been the opposite of Diablo Valley. The team lost its first two games but since has won three straight.

Three weeks ago, Laney won at home against Shasta College and then won two straight road games against Reedley College and American River College.

The last time these two teams played in 2019, Laney won 39–0. Diablo Valley will look to get a bit of revenge and snap Laney's three-game winning streak Friday night.

