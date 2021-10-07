    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Dixie State Trailblazers vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (3-1) host the Dixie State Trailblazers (0-4) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana vs. Dixie State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana and Dixie State Stats

    • The Grizzlies rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Trailblazers surrender (43.8).
    • This year, the Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, while the Trailblazers have forced zero.
    • The Trailblazers' average points scored this year (11.0) and the Grizzlies' average points allowed (13.8) are within 2.8 points.
    • This season the Trailblazers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Camron Humphrey has 722 passing yards (180.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Xavier Harris' team-high 264 rushing yards (66.0 per game) have come on 42 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Isiah Childs has rushed for 143 yards (35.8 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem's 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Mitch Roberts has put up a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
    • Malik Flowers has hauled in seven grabs for 160 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Dixie State Players to Watch

    • Kenyon Oblad has 562 passing yards (140.5 ypg) to lead Dixie State, completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Andrew Kannely-Robles' team-high 121 rushing yards (30.3 per game) have come on 30 carries this year. He's also added 121 yards (30.3 per game) on 12 catches.
    • This season Quali Conley has racked up 31 carries for 86 yards (21.5 per game).
    • Jalen Powell's 242 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions.
    • David Fisher has put together a 154-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.

    Montana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 42-7

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 39-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 34-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    Dixie State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Weber State

    L 41-3

    Home

    9/18/2021

    UC Davis

    L 60-27

    Away

    10/2/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 55-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    SFA

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Dixie State at Montana

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

