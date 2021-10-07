The Montana Grizzlies (3-1) host the Dixie State Trailblazers (0-4) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana vs. Dixie State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Montana and Dixie State Stats
- The Grizzlies rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Trailblazers surrender (43.8).
- This year, the Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, while the Trailblazers have forced zero.
- The Trailblazers' average points scored this year (11.0) and the Grizzlies' average points allowed (13.8) are within 2.8 points.
- This season the Trailblazers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).
Montana Players to Watch
- Camron Humphrey has 722 passing yards (180.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Xavier Harris' team-high 264 rushing yards (66.0 per game) have come on 42 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Isiah Childs has rushed for 143 yards (35.8 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
- Samuel Akem's 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Mitch Roberts has put up a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
- Malik Flowers has hauled in seven grabs for 160 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- Kenyon Oblad has 562 passing yards (140.5 ypg) to lead Dixie State, completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Andrew Kannely-Robles' team-high 121 rushing yards (30.3 per game) have come on 30 carries this year. He's also added 121 yards (30.3 per game) on 12 catches.
- This season Quali Conley has racked up 31 carries for 86 yards (21.5 per game).
- Jalen Powell's 242 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions.
- David Fisher has put together a 154-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
Montana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Western Illinois
W 42-7
Home
9/25/2021
Cal Poly
W 39-7
Home
10/2/2021
Eastern Washington
L 34-28
Away
10/9/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Idaho
-
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
Dixie State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Weber State
L 41-3
Home
9/18/2021
UC Davis
L 60-27
Away
10/2/2021
South Dakota State
L 55-7
Away
10/9/2021
Montana
-
Away
10/16/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
10/23/2021
SFA
-
Home
10/30/2021
Delaware
-
Away
