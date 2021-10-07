Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (3-1) host the Dixie State Trailblazers (0-4) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Dixie State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Dixie State Stats

The Grizzlies rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Trailblazers surrender (43.8).

This year, the Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, while the Trailblazers have forced zero.

The Trailblazers' average points scored this year (11.0) and the Grizzlies' average points allowed (13.8) are within 2.8 points.

This season the Trailblazers have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has 722 passing yards (180.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Xavier Harris' team-high 264 rushing yards (66.0 per game) have come on 42 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Isiah Childs has rushed for 143 yards (35.8 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem's 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has put up a 184-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Malik Flowers has hauled in seven grabs for 160 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Dixie State Players to Watch

Kenyon Oblad has 562 passing yards (140.5 ypg) to lead Dixie State, completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Andrew Kannely-Robles' team-high 121 rushing yards (30.3 per game) have come on 30 carries this year. He's also added 121 yards (30.3 per game) on 12 catches.

This season Quali Conley has racked up 31 carries for 86 yards (21.5 per game).

Jalen Powell's 242 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions.

David Fisher has put together a 154-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Western Illinois W 42-7 Home 9/25/2021 Cal Poly W 39-7 Home 10/2/2021 Eastern Washington L 34-28 Away 10/9/2021 Dixie State - Home 10/16/2021 Sacramento State - Home 10/23/2021 Idaho - Away 10/30/2021 Southern Utah - Home

Dixie State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Weber State L 41-3 Home 9/18/2021 UC Davis L 60-27 Away 10/2/2021 South Dakota State L 55-7 Away 10/9/2021 Montana - Away 10/16/2021 Tarleton State - Home 10/23/2021 SFA - Home 10/30/2021 Delaware - Away

