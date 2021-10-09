    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Dixie State Trailblazers at Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dixie State is still searching for the first win of the year as it visits Montana on Saturday.
    Dixie State has not had the year it was hoping to have so far this season. The Trailblazers head to Montana still looking for their first win as they have lost their first four games. 

    How to Watch: Dixie State at Montana

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KHBBDT - Helena)

    Live stream the Dixie State at Montana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trailblazers played well in their first game and were down just 12- 7 at the half to Sacramento State. They couldn't score in the second half, though, and lost 19-7. The last three games have not been as kind, as they have been outscored 156-37.

    They hope they can find a little magic and pull off a big upset when they travel to Montana on Saturday afternoon.

    Montana will host the Trailblazers trying to win again after dropping its first game of the year against Eastern Washington last week 34-28. The loss was a tough one as the Grizzlies gave up 24 fourth-quarter points after leading 21-10 entering the final quarter.

    The defeat was their only loss so far. They are 3-1 on the year and own one of the biggest upsets of the year. 

    In their season opener, the Grizzlies went to Washington and beat the Huskies 13-7. Their defense carried them in that game and has played really well this year with the exception of the fourth quarter last week.

    The Grizzlies will look to find their defense again and clamp down on a Trailblazers' offense that has struggled this year.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Dixie State Trailblazers at Montana Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KHBBDT - Helena)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
