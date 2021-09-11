How to Watch Drake at Montana State

Despite opening the season with a loss, there's no reason for the Montana State Bobcats (0-1) to panic, even when playing a Drake Bulldogs (1-0) team that looked impressive last week.

The Bobcats may have lost last week, but it was a narrow 19-16 defeat to Wyoming, a member of the Mountain West Conference in the FBS. Wyoming boasts some of the best Group of Five running backs in the country and have a chance to be the best team in the conference outside of Boise State.

Montana State held tough in that game, with quarterback Matthew McKay throwing a pair of touchdowns. The Bobcats led 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter before the Wyoming offense woke up.

Even after allowing 16 fourth-quarter points, Montana State has to feel good about what it showed in the defeat.

As for the road team, Drake is coming off of a 45-3 win over West Virginia Wesleyan, but the Bulldogs are in the opposite position that Montana State is. Rather than losing to an FBS team in the opener, Drake defeated a Division II school.

Drake didn't need to throw too much in the win, as quarterback Ian Corwin completed 9-for-12 for 203 yards with a touchdown. Cross Robinson had 100 rushing yards and a score. Caden Meis had 98 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Corwin added two rushing scores of his own.

Because Drake was facing a Division II school that went 0-2 in the shortened spring season, it's hard to know what to take away from that game. Can its run game make waves against Montana State, a team that just held a good FBS run game in check?

This is one of the most intriguing FCS games of the weekend because both teams feel like mysteries right now.

