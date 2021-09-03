September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at Charlotte 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Devils start their season with a trip to Charlotte as they look to put their rough 2020 season behind them.
Author:

Last season, the Duke football team stumbled to their worst record since 2007. This season, the Blue Devils aim to get back on track, starting with Friday's season opener at Charlotte.

Duke has been a competitive team in the ACC for most of head coach David Cutcliffe's tenure. However, the team enters his 14th season coming off a 2-9 season, their lowest win total since Cutcliffe took the helm.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils gave up at least 30 points in seven of their 11 games, but one of their two wins came against the 49ers, who they will visit to kick off the 2021 campaign.

Charlotte will try to get revenge after last season's 53-19 loss to Duke. The 49ers are also looking to reverse course from a down year. They finished 2020 with a 2-4 record.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

Duke Blue Devils at Charlotte 49ers

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch Revolution vs Union

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Rich Hill New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Wake Forest Football
NCAAFB

How to Watch Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Duke David Cutcliffe
NCAAFB

How to Watch Duke at Charlotte

Oakland Athletics
MLB

How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

Roman Reigns
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy