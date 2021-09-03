How to Watch Duke at Charlotte

The Blue Devils start their season with a trip to Charlotte as they look to put their rough 2020 season behind them.

Last season, the Duke football team stumbled to their worst record since 2007. This season, the Blue Devils aim to get back on track, starting with Friday's season opener at Charlotte.

Duke has been a competitive team in the ACC for most of head coach David Cutcliffe's tenure. However, the team enters his 14th season coming off a 2-9 season, their lowest win total since Cutcliffe took the helm.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Blue Devils gave up at least 30 points in seven of their 11 games, but one of their two wins came against the 49ers, who they will visit to kick off the 2021 campaign.

Charlotte will try to get revenge after last season's 53-19 loss to Duke. The 49ers are also looking to reverse course from a down year. They finished 2020 with a 2-4 record.

