The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, in an ACC clash. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Betting Information for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -3.5 61

Georgia Tech and Duke Stats

This year, the Yellow Jackets average just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils allow (28.4).

This year, the Yellow Jackets have four turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (7).

The Blue Devils have averaged 7.0 more points this season (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets have allowed (25.4).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates has 613 passing yards (122.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 54 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught 15 passes for 219 yards (43.8 per game).

This season Jeff Sims has piled up 200 yards (40.0 per game) on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

Malachi Carter's team-high 300 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan has put together a 220-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 1,324 yards (264.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 71.9% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 52 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 636 yards (127.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 12 passes for 170 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has collected 186 yards (37.2 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-high 437 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 325-yard season so far (65.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

