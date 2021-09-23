Duke vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Velton Gardner (0) warms up before a game against the South Dakota Coyotes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) visit the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Kansas

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Duke vs. Kansas

Duke and Kansas Stats

  • This year, the Blue Devils score just 1.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Jayhawks give up (36).
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.
  • The average points scored by the Jayhawks this year, 15.3, is 8.4 fewer than the 23.7 the Blue Devils have given up per game.
  • The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .

Duke Players to Watch

  • Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke with 812 passing yards (270.7 ypg) on 71-of-100 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 398 yards (132.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 106 yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 108 yards (36 per game) on 14 carries, while also catching four passes for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jake Bobo's team-high 287 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions.
  • Jalon Calhoun has put together a 155-yard season so far (51.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Jason Bean has thrown for 409 yards (136.3 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 218 yards (72.7 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Devin Neal has rushed for 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
  • Kwamie Lassiter II's 111 receiving yards (37 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.
  • Luke Grimm has hauled in seven passes for 100 yards (33.3 yards per game) this year.
  • Trevor Wilson's seven catches have netted him 94 yards (31.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Kansas at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2021-09-25T20:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
