Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC battle against the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina and Duke Stats

The Tar Heels rack up 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils surrender (26.0).

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (7).

The Blue Devils have scored 38.8 points per game this year, 9.3 more than the Tar Heels have given up.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,173 passing yards (293.3 ypg) on 77-of-121 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards (64.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 370 yards (92.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Josh Downs' team-high 452 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.

Emery Simmons has reeled in nine passes for 229 yards (57.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Antoine Green's eight receptions have turned into 198 yards (49.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 1,140 yards (285.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (39.5 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 522 yards (130.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 168 yards (42.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 167 yards (41.8 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-leading 392 receiving yards (98.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions.

Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 19 passes for 222 yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Georgia State W 59-17 Home 9/18/2021 Virginia W 59-39 Home 9/25/2021 Georgia Tech L 45-22 Away 10/2/2021 Duke - Home 10/9/2021 Florida State - Home 10/16/2021 Miami - Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame - Away

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/10/2021 N.C. A&T W 45-17 Home 9/18/2021 Northwestern W 30-23 Home 9/25/2021 Kansas W 52-33 Home 10/2/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 10/16/2021 Virginia - Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest - Away

