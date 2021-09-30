The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC battle against the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
North Carolina and Duke Stats
- The Tar Heels rack up 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils surrender (26.0).
- This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (7).
- The Blue Devils have scored 38.8 points per game this year, 9.3 more than the Tar Heels have given up.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (5).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,173 passing yards (293.3 ypg) on 77-of-121 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards (64.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Ty Chandler has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 370 yards (92.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Josh Downs' team-high 452 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Emery Simmons has reeled in nine passes for 229 yards (57.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Antoine Green's eight receptions have turned into 198 yards (49.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Duke Players to Watch
- Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 1,140 yards (285.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (39.5 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 522 yards (130.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 168 yards (42.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Waters has rushed for 167 yards (41.8 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jake Bobo's team-leading 392 receiving yards (98.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions.
- Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 19 passes for 222 yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
North Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Georgia State
W 59-17
Home
9/18/2021
Virginia
W 59-39
Home
9/25/2021
Georgia Tech
L 45-22
Away
10/2/2021
Duke
-
Home
10/9/2021
Florida State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/30/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
Duke Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/10/2021
N.C. A&T
W 45-17
Home
9/18/2021
Northwestern
W 30-23
Home
9/25/2021
Kansas
W 52-33
Home
10/2/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
10/16/2021
Virginia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Duke at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)