    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium in an ACC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

    Virginia and Duke Stats

    • The Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).
    • This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Blue Devils have forced nine.
    • The Blue Devils, on average, are scoring 3.0 more points per game this season (31.5) than the Cavaliers are allowing (28.5).
    • This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 2,460 yards (410.0 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Wayne Taulapapa has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 185 yards (30.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 127 yards (21.2 per game) on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 419 yards (69.8 per game) on 29 catches.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' 554 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Billy Kemp IV has caught 43 passes for 426 yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,616 passing yards (269.3 ypg), completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 188 yards (31.3 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 788 yards (131.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 13 passes for 178 yards (29.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jake Bobo's team-leading 529 receiving yards (88.2 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has put up a 428-yard season so far (71.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

    Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/24/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 37-17

    Home

    9/30/2021

    Miami

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Louisville

    W 34-33

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Duke Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Kansas

    W 52-33

    Home

    10/2/2021

    North Carolina

    L 38-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Georgia Tech

    L 31-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Duke at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16953209
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP & WTA Doubles Finals

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hastings at Doane in College Football

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13896250
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Richmond

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    James Madison vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Richmond vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16945698
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions

    31 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    NCAA Football

    Pennsylvania vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    NCAA Football

    Columbia vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16100766
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Cornell at Yale in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy