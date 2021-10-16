Publish date:
How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium in an ACC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Virginia and Duke Stats
- The Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Blue Devils have forced nine.
- The Blue Devils, on average, are scoring 3.0 more points per game this season (31.5) than the Cavaliers are allowing (28.5).
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 2,460 yards (410.0 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Wayne Taulapapa has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 185 yards (30.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 127 yards (21.2 per game) on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 419 yards (69.8 per game) on 29 catches.
- Dontayvion Wicks' 554 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Billy Kemp IV has caught 43 passes for 426 yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
Duke Players to Watch
- Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,616 passing yards (269.3 ypg), completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 188 yards (31.3 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 788 yards (131.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 13 passes for 178 yards (29.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jake Bobo's team-leading 529 receiving yards (88.2 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jalon Calhoun has put up a 428-yard season so far (71.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.
Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/24/2021
Wake Forest
L 37-17
Home
9/30/2021
Miami
W 30-28
Away
10/9/2021
Louisville
W 34-33
Away
10/16/2021
Duke
-
Home
10/23/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
10/30/2021
BYU
-
Away
11/13/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
Duke Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Kansas
W 52-33
Home
10/2/2021
North Carolina
L 38-7
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia Tech
L 31-27
Home
10/16/2021
Virginia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/6/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
11/13/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Duke at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)