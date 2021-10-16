Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium in an ACC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Scott Stadium

Virginia and Duke Stats

The Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Blue Devils have forced nine.

The Blue Devils, on average, are scoring 3.0 more points per game this season (31.5) than the Cavaliers are allowing (28.5).

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 2,460 yards (410.0 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Wayne Taulapapa has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 185 yards (30.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 127 yards (21.2 per game) on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 419 yards (69.8 per game) on 29 catches.

Dontayvion Wicks' 554 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with five touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has caught 43 passes for 426 yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,616 passing yards (269.3 ypg), completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 188 yards (31.3 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 788 yards (131.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 13 passes for 178 yards (29.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-leading 529 receiving yards (88.2 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 428-yard season so far (71.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/24/2021 Wake Forest L 37-17 Home 9/30/2021 Miami W 30-28 Away 10/9/2021 Louisville W 34-33 Away 10/16/2021 Duke - Home 10/23/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 10/30/2021 BYU - Away 11/13/2021 Notre Dame - Home

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Kansas W 52-33 Home 10/2/2021 North Carolina L 38-7 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Tech L 31-27 Home 10/16/2021 Virginia - Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 11/13/2021 Virginia Tech - Away

