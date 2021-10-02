How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals Duke and North Carolina battle it out on Saturday.
Author:

North Carolina came into the season as a Top 10 team and one that was supposed to challenge Clemson for the ACC title. Instead, the Tar Heels lost their opener to Virginia Tech and then got whipped by Georgia Tech. 

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Duke at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils have won their last three after a shocking season opening loss to Charlotte.

Duke's wins haven't been against great teams, but with the way the season started, it's still impressive. This will be the Blue Devils' first conference game, and they could start with a huge win over their ACC rival.

North Carolina must find a way to get its offense in sync, as it has struggled against Virginia Tech and couldn't do nearly enough against a Georgia Tech team that does not have a great defense.

When the season started, this game looked like it could be a blow out in North Carolina's favor, but instead it looks like Duke has a good chance at the upset. The Tar Heels are desperate for a win, and the Blue Devils have nothing to lose.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

45 seconds ago
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

45 seconds ago
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

45 seconds ago
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

45 seconds ago
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

45 seconds ago
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

45 seconds ago
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

45 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_16749592
High School Football

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy