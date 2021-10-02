How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

North Carolina came into the season as a Top 10 team and one that was supposed to challenge Clemson for the ACC title. Instead, the Tar Heels lost their opener to Virginia Tech and then got whipped by Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Duke at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils have won their last three after a shocking season opening loss to Charlotte.

Duke's wins haven't been against great teams, but with the way the season started, it's still impressive. This will be the Blue Devils' first conference game, and they could start with a huge win over their ACC rival.

North Carolina must find a way to get its offense in sync, as it has struggled against Virginia Tech and couldn't do nearly enough against a Georgia Tech team that does not have a great defense.

When the season started, this game looked like it could be a blow out in North Carolina's favor, but instead it looks like Duke has a good chance at the upset. The Tar Heels are desperate for a win, and the Blue Devils have nothing to lose.

Regional restrictions may apply.