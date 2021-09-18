September 18, 2021
How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Duke and Northwestern are coming off FCS wins after disappointing season-opening losses.
The Duke Blue Devils and Northwestern Wildcats meet up on Saturday in a matchup of two Power 5 teams looking to improve to 2-1. Both teams are coming off wins over FCS teams after dropping disappointing games to start the season.

How to Watch Duke vs. Northwestern:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

You can stream the Duke Blue Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke was on the wrong side of Charlotte's first-ever win over a Power 5 team, falling to the 49ers 31-28 in Week 1. The Blue Devils followed that up with a 45-17 dismantling of North Carolina A&T last week.

Meanwhile, Northwestern fell at home to Michigan State in its opener but recovered last week, topping Indiana State 24-6.

After reaching the Big 10 championship game last year, the Wildcats had to replace seven starters on both offense and defense. Redshirt sophomore running back Evan Hull has emerged as a playmaker, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on 31 carries through two games.

On the other sideline, Duke will look to shore up its third-down defense. Through two games, opponents are converting 58% of the time on third down against the Blue Devils.

The two schools have split their 20 all-time meetings evenly with 10 wins apiece. Duke took the last matchup, a 21-7 win in Evanston in 2018.

Kickoff from Durham is set for 4 p.m. ET. 

