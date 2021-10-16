The Blue Devils (3-3) travel to play Virginia (4-2) in a conference showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Duke is a powerhouse in basketball, but the football program hasn't quite been at the same level. The Blue Devils are 3-3 this season. Their best win came against Kansas, and their worst loss came against Charlotte 31-28 to start off the season.

Virginia beat Illinois 42-14, which is probably the Cavaliers' best win. The team lost to North Carolina 59-39, which is probably the worst loss on the schedule. The teams' only common opponent so far is North Carolina, and both lost to the Tar Heels.

How to Watch: Duke vs. Virginia

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Duke vs. Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke has a great run game, while Virginia thrives in its passing game. The Blue Devils' RB Mataeo Durant has 149 rushes for 788 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Cavaliers' best rusher has 185 yards on 38 rushes.

Virginia's quarterback Brennan Armstrong has 2,460 yards and is averaging 410 yards per game. He adds 17 touchdowns as well. That compares to Duke's Gunnar Holmberg's 1,616 yards and six touchdowns this season.

This game will come down to whoever's defense can stop the opposition's offensive strength.

Regional restrictions may apply.