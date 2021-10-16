    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blue Devils (3-3) travel to play Virginia (4-2) in a conference showdown on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Duke is a powerhouse in basketball, but the football program hasn't quite been at the same level. The Blue Devils are 3-3 this season. Their best win came against Kansas, and their worst loss came against Charlotte 31-28 to start off the season.

    Virginia beat Illinois 42-14, which is probably the Cavaliers' best win. The team lost to North Carolina 59-39, which is probably the worst loss on the schedule. The teams' only common opponent so far is North Carolina, and both lost to the Tar Heels.

    How to Watch: Duke vs. Virginia

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Duke vs. Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Duke has a great run game, while Virginia thrives in its passing game. The Blue Devils' RB Mataeo Durant has 149 rushes for 788 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Cavaliers' best rusher has 185 yards on 38 rushes.

    Virginia's quarterback Brennan Armstrong has 2,460 yards and is averaging 410 yards per game. He adds 17 touchdowns as well. That compares to Duke's Gunnar Holmberg's 1,616 yards and six touchdowns this season.

    This game will come down to whoever's defense can stop the opposition's offensive strength.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) makes a cut to break a tackle by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
