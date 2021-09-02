How to Watch East Carolina at Appalachian State

Appalachian State is looking to get back on top of the mid-major powers when it opens its season against East Carolina.

Appalachian State and East Carolina get the spotlight on Thursday night when they face off in the opening game of the Duke Mayo Classic in Charlotte. The two mid-major teams get to be the appetizer for the Clemson and Georgia game two days later.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U



The Mountaineers are looking to get back to the team they were two years ago. Last year concluded with a respectable 9-3 record, but in 2019 they finished the year 13-1. Appalachian State has been one of the best mid-major teams ever since they moved up to FBS shortly after their monumental upset of Michigan in 2007, and they want to get back to that title.

Appalachian State will be favored in this game as they hope it is just a warmup for their Week 2 opponent. They head to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a game that many have picked as having huge upset potential. The other big games for them are back-to-back weeks when they travel to Louisiana and host Coastal Carolina. Those two teams along with the Mountaineers are helping the Sun Belt quietly become a pretty good conference.

East Carolina, on the other hand, is trying to piece together a winning record. The last time they won more than four games was in 2015 when they went 5-7. Head coach Mike Houston is in his third year with the Pirates and is hoping that this is the year they make a breakthrough.

The Pirates' schedule won't be easy, though. After playing the Mountaineers they host South Carolina before heading to Marshall. Their schedule also includes trips to UCF, Houston and Memphis. They wrap the season up against Cincinnati. If East Carolina is going to snap out of their funk they will have to earn it.

