How to Watch East Carolina at Appalachian State

September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch East Carolina Pirates at Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Appalachian State is looking to get back on top of the mid-major powers when it opens its season against East Carolina.
Author:

Appalachian State and East Carolina get the spotlight on Thursday night when they face off in the opening game of the Duke Mayo Classic in Charlotte. The two mid-major teams get to be the appetizer for the Clemson and Georgia game two days later.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mountaineers are looking to get back to the team they were two years ago. Last year concluded with a respectable 9-3 record, but in 2019 they finished the year 13-1. Appalachian State has been one of the best mid-major teams ever since they moved up to FBS shortly after their monumental upset of Michigan in 2007, and they want to get back to that title.

Appalachian State will be favored in this game as they hope it is just a warmup for their Week 2 opponent. They head to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a game that many have picked as having huge upset potential. The other big games for them are back-to-back weeks when they travel to Louisiana and host Coastal Carolina. Those two teams along with the Mountaineers are helping the Sun Belt quietly become a pretty good conference.

East Carolina, on the other hand, is trying to piece together a winning record. The last time they won more than four games was in 2015 when they went 5-7. Head coach Mike Houston is in his third year with the Pirates and is hoping that this is the year they make a breakthrough.

The Pirates' schedule won't be easy, though. After playing the Mountaineers they host South Carolina before heading to Marshall. Their schedule also includes trips to UCF, Houston and Memphis. They wrap the season up against Cincinnati. If East Carolina is going to snap out of their funk they will have to earn it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
2
2021

East Carolina Pirates vs Appalachian State Mountaineers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Weber State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Weber State at Utah

NC State
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Florida at NC State

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Canada vs Honduras

Appalachian State
NCAAFB

How to Watch East Carolina at Appalachian State

Boise State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Boise State vs Central Florida

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

miles-robinson
SI Guide

Boise State and UCF Get CFB Week 1 Started

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Peru vs. Uruguay

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy