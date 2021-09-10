September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch East Carolina Pirates vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) runs the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (0-1) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for South Carolina vs. East Carolina

South Carolina vs East Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

South Carolina

-2

-109

-111

56.5

-110

-110

South Carolina and East Carolina Stats

  • This year, the Gamecocks rack up 13.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Pirates surrender (33.0).
  • The Gamecocks have one giveaway this season, while the Pirates have one takeaway .
  • The Pirates, on average, score 19.0 more points (19.0) than the Gamecocks allow (0.0).
  • This year the Pirates have turned the ball over two times, while the Gamecocks have forced 2 turnovers.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Zeb Noland has thrown for 121 yards (121.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 12 times for 128 yards (128.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 39 receiving yards (39.0 per game) on four catches with one receiving touchdown.
  • This season MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 55 yards (55.0 per game) on 14 carries, while also catching one pass for 19 yards (19.0 per game).
  • Josh Vann has recorded 27 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in two passes this year.
  • Trey Adkins' hauled in one catch for 19 yards (19.0 ypg) this season.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Holton Ahlers has thrown for 295 yards (295.0 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 55% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 14 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • Keaton Mitchell has carried the ball four times for a team-high 50 yards (50.0 per game) this year. He has also caught five passes for 79 yards (79.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 22 yards (22.0 per game) on eight carries, while also hauling in 56 yards (56.0 per game) on four catches.
  • Jsi Hatfield's three catches this season have resulted in 51 yards (51.0 ypg).

South Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 46-0

Home

9/11/2021

East Carolina

-

Away

9/18/2021

Georgia

-

Away

9/25/2021

Kentucky

-

Home

10/2/2021

Troy

-

Home

East Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Appalachian State

L 33-19

Away

9/11/2021

South Carolina

-

Home

9/18/2021

Marshall

-

Away

9/25/2021

Charleston Southern

-

Home

10/2/2021

Tulane

-

Home

How To Watch

September
11
2021

South Carolina at East Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
