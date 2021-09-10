Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) runs the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (0-1) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Betting Information for South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds South Carolina -2 -109 -111 56.5 -110 -110

South Carolina and East Carolina Stats

This year, the Gamecocks rack up 13.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Pirates surrender (33.0).

The Gamecocks have one giveaway this season, while the Pirates have one takeaway .

The Pirates, on average, score 19.0 more points (19.0) than the Gamecocks allow (0.0).

This year the Pirates have turned the ball over two times, while the Gamecocks have forced 2 turnovers.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Zeb Noland has thrown for 121 yards (121.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 12 times for 128 yards (128.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 39 receiving yards (39.0 per game) on four catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 55 yards (55.0 per game) on 14 carries, while also catching one pass for 19 yards (19.0 per game).

Josh Vann has recorded 27 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in two passes this year.

Trey Adkins' hauled in one catch for 19 yards (19.0 ypg) this season.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 295 yards (295.0 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 55% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 14 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Keaton Mitchell has carried the ball four times for a team-high 50 yards (50.0 per game) this year. He has also caught five passes for 79 yards (79.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 22 yards (22.0 per game) on eight carries, while also hauling in 56 yards (56.0 per game) on four catches.

Jsi Hatfield's three catches this season have resulted in 51 yards (51.0 ypg).

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Eastern Illinois W 46-0 Home 9/11/2021 East Carolina - Away 9/18/2021 Georgia - Away 9/25/2021 Kentucky - Home 10/2/2021 Troy - Home

East Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Appalachian State L 33-19 Away 9/11/2021 South Carolina - Home 9/18/2021 Marshall - Away 9/25/2021 Charleston Southern - Home 10/2/2021 Tulane - Home

