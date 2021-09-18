One of the bottom teams in college football meets a solid Mid-American Conference team on Saturday when the UMass Minutemen face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

On Saturday the UMass Minutemen (0-2) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) in a battle of teams expected to finish near the bottom of their respective conferences.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Eagles are coming off of a blowout loss to Wisconsin, but this offense should look better when not playing a Big Ten school. Starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson leads an offense that scored 33.2 points per game last season, ranking seventh in the MAC. The team allowed 36.0 points per game, the fifth-worst in the conference.

But Eastern Michigan's down year in 2020 isn't necessarily a sign of what this program is. Since hiring Chris Creighton in 2014 and winning just three games in his first two seasons, the team has made a bowl game in three of the past five years.

As for UMass, the Minutemen seem to be about where Eastern Michigan was in 2014: trying to establish an identity with a new head coach. Things aren't going so well for Walt Bell's team though, as he's 1-17 since taking over the team in 2019.

This season, Massachusetts is averaging the 11th-fewest offensive yards per game, plus is allowing the third-most yards per contest. The team lost 51-7 to Pittsburgh to open the season and then 45-28 to Boston College. That second loss was encouraging, as B.C. is a solid ACC program.

Could UMass get its first win since 2019? This will be the team's best chance until October 9th, when it faces the UConn Huskies.

