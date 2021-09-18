September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the bottom teams in college football meets a solid Mid-American Conference team on Saturday when the UMass Minutemen face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Author:

On Saturday the UMass Minutemen (0-2) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) in a battle of teams expected to finish near the bottom of their respective conferences. 

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles are coming off of a blowout loss to Wisconsin, but this offense should look better when not playing a Big Ten school. Starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson leads an offense that scored 33.2 points per game last season, ranking seventh in the MAC. The team allowed 36.0 points per game, the fifth-worst in the conference.

But Eastern Michigan's down year in 2020 isn't necessarily a sign of what this program is. Since hiring Chris Creighton in 2014 and winning just three games in his first two seasons, the team has made a bowl game in three of the past five years.

As for UMass, the Minutemen seem to be about where Eastern Michigan was in 2014: trying to establish an identity with a new head coach. Things aren't going so well for Walt Bell's team though, as he's 1-17 since taking over the team in 2019.

This season, Massachusetts is averaging the 11th-fewest offensive yards per game, plus is allowing the third-most yards per contest. The team lost 51-7 to Pittsburgh to open the season and then 45-28 to Boston College. That second loss was encouraging, as B.C. is a solid ACC program.

Could UMass get its first win since 2019? This will be the team's best chance until October 9th, when it faces the UConn Huskies.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16736082
NCAA Football

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts

USC Trojans
NCAA Football

How to Watch USC at Washington State

Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

Dec 22, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) gives Tulane Green Wave defensive back Ajani Kerr (21) a stiff arm during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Idaho

USATSI_15338244
NCAA Football

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Tulsa

USATSI_16732568
NCAA Football

How to Watch Delaware vs. Rutgers

USATSI_16698761
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Portland Classic Third Round

USATSI_15962055
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy