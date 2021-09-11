How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

The Badgers look to find their offense when they host Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

No. 18 Wisconsin lost 16-10 in a top-25 showdown with No. 11 Penn State in the first week of the season. The Badgers will look to turn their season around as they hose Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Against Penn State, the Wisconsin offense looked lost. The Badgers did not score in the first half. Instead, they fumbled inside the 10-yard line and had a field goal blocked. In the second half, they once again fumbled inside the 10 and also threw two interceptions.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin's defense played well in the loss, and the Badgers will look to get back on track this week against Eastern Michigan team.

Eastern Michigan won its first game of the year 35-15 against Saint Francis (Pa.). The Eagles rushed for 221 yards in the win but managed just 189 yards in the air.

The Eagles have been a middle-of-the-pack team in the MAC, an improvement from their 1-11 finish in 2015, but they could struggle to compete against the stifling Badgers defense.

