Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles running back Silas Perreiah (22) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big Sky opponents match up when the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-0, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Idaho Vandals (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Roos Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Idaho

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: Roos Field

Betting Information for Eastern Washington vs. Idaho

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Washington -19.5 80.5

Eastern Washington and Idaho Stats

The Eagles rack up 19.2 more points per game (51.2) than the Vandals give up (32.0).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Vandals have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Vandals have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.8) as the Eagles have allowed (28.2).

This season the Vandals have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (2).

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Eric Barriere has 2,467 passing yards (411.2 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 82 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Dennis Merritt, has carried the ball 104 times for 556 yards (92.7 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 177 yards (29.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Justice Jackson has taken 28 carries for 188 yards (31.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Talolo Limu-Jones' 576 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and two touchdowns.

Andrew Boston has hauled in 30 passes for 454 yards (75.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Efton Chism III has hauled in 29 grabs for 419 yards (69.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Idaho Players to Watch

Mike Beaudry leads Idaho with 776 passing yards (155.2 ypg) on 71-of-110 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 83 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 21 carries.

Elisha Cummings' team-high 232 rushing yards (46.4 per game) have come on 43 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Zach Borisch has racked up 32 carries for 219 yards (43.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Terez Traynor's 344 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten has totaled 215 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Michael Noil's 10 catches this season have resulted in 111 yards (22.2 ypg).

