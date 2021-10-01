October 2, 2021
How to Watch Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) tackles Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-0, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Roos Field in a clash of Big Sky foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana

Betting Information for Montana vs. Eastern Washington

Montana

-5

60.5

Montana and Eastern Washington Stats

  • This year, the Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Eagles allow (31.0).
  • This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (2).
  • The Eagles have put an average of 52.5 points per game on the board this season, 45.5 more than the 7.0 the Grizzlies have surrendered.
  • The Eagles have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Grizzlies.

Montana Players to Watch

  • Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 572 passing yards (190.7 ypg) on 47-of-74 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Isiah Childs, has carried the ball 37 times for 143 yards (47.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Xavier Harris has taken 24 carries for 140 yards (46.7 per game).
  • Mitch Roberts' 142 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Samuel Akem has put together a 127-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes.
  • Malik Flowers' five catches have yielded 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Eric Barriere has 1,698 passing yards (424.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Dennis Merritt's team-high 381 rushing yards (95.3 per game) have come on 58 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 159 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Justice Jackson has rushed for 157 yards (39.3 per game) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Talolo Limu-Jones' 345 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Efton Chism III has recorded 300 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
  • Andrew Boston's 17 receptions have netted him 275 yards (68.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Montana at Eastern Washington

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
