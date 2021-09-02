How to Watch Eastern Washington at UNLV

September 2, 2021
How to Watch Eastern Washington Eagles  at UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV looks to pick up its first win in two years when it hosts Eastern Washington in the season opener Thursday night.
UNLV made a splash by signing transfer Tate Martell right before school started, but in a mild surprise, he was nowhere to be found when the Rebels released their depth chart. The Rebels, who have not won a game since 2019, need a spark and many thought he would be it. Instead, they will wait for him to play quarterback at least another week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV has a rough start to its schedule, and if it can't find a way to beat Eastern Washington, it could be a while before the Rebels win. After their opening game, they travel to No. 25 Arizona State before hosting Iowa State. They are going to be huge underdogs in those games, so they need to find a way to beat the Eagles.

Eastern Washington went 5-2 in the spring of 2021 after the fall schedule was postponed due to COVID-19. The Eagles lost to North Dakota State in the first round of the playoffs after losing just one game in the regular season.

The Eagles are not going to be an easy game for the Rebels, and if you are looking for an FCS team to upset an FBS team this would be the game to watch. The Rebels haven't had a winning season since 2013 and have had a hard time winning even four games in a year. Eastern Washington will give them everything they can handle and could easily win this game.

How To Watch

September
2
2021

Eastern Washington Eagles at UNLV Rebels

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
