How to Watch Edward Waters at Benedict

On Thursday, Edward Waters (0-1) and Benedict College (1-0) meet for the first time since Edwards Waters provisionally joined the SIAC.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Edward Waters Tigers are in the process of reclassifying from the NAIA, so they aren't yet considered full members of the SIAC conference. The school won't be eligible for full NCAA membership until 2024.

In the season opener, Edward Waters defeated Florida Memorial 24-20. Considering Florida Memorial is an NAIA school, it's hard to know if Tigers fans should feel optimistic about the win, though it was the school's first season-opening victory since 2012.

The Tigers had just 112 passing yards, led by Cedquan Smith going 7-for-9 for 90 yards with a pair of interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown. Running back De'Shaun Hugee had 17 carries for 70 yards and a score.

Across the field are another set of Tigers: Benedict College.

These Tigers are coming off a 45-12 win over Allen University that saw quarterback Eric Phoenix go 14-for-19 for 193 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added 37 rushing yards as well. The defense picked off Allen quarterback David Wright III twice.

Projected to finish near the middle of the SIAC's Eastern Division, Benedict should be considered the favorite in this game, especially coming off the win over an Allen program that is in a similar place similar to Edward Waters.

The last time the teams faced off was in 2002, and Edward Waters won the game 6-0. This is just the third all-time meeting of the programs.

