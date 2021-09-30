Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (2-2, 0-0 CAA) and Elon Phoenix (1-3, 0-0 CAA), CAA rivals, will do battle at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond and Elon Stats

The Spiders rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Phoenix surrender (31.3).

This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Phoenix have takeaways (1).

The Phoenix have scored 21.8 points per game this year, 3.8 more than the Spiders have given up.

This year the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Spiders' takeaways (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Aaron Dykes has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 213 yards (53.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Savon Smith has racked up 210 yards (52.5 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaac Brown's team-high 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley has totaled 145 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.

Jasiah Williams has hauled in nine grabs for 86 yards (21.5 ypg) this season.

Elon Players to Watch

Davis Cheek has 1,190 passing yards (297.5 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Jaylan Thomas' team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season McKinley Witherspoon has rushed for 79 yards (19.8 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

Jackson Parham's team-leading 357 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Kortez Weeks has put together a 222-yard season so far (55.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.

Chandler Brayboy's 18 catches have yielded 182 yards (45.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Lehigh W 31-3 Home 9/18/2021 Villanova L 34-27 Away 9/25/2021 Virginia Tech L 21-10 Away 10/2/2021 Elon - Home 10/16/2021 James Madison - Home 10/23/2021 Stony Brook - Away 10/30/2021 New Hampshire - Away

Elon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Campbell W 24-23 Away 9/18/2021 Appalachian State L 44-10 Away 9/25/2021 William & Mary L 34-31 Home 10/2/2021 Richmond - Away 10/9/2021 Maine - Away 10/23/2021 New Hampshire - Home 10/30/2021 James Madison - Away

