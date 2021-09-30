September 30, 2021
How to Watch Elon Phoenix vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (2-2, 0-0 CAA) and Elon Phoenix (1-3, 0-0 CAA), CAA rivals, will do battle at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and Elon Stats

  • The Spiders rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Phoenix surrender (31.3).
  • This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Phoenix have takeaways (1).
  • The Phoenix have scored 21.8 points per game this year, 3.8 more than the Spiders have given up.
  • This year the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Spiders' takeaways (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Aaron Dykes has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 213 yards (53.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Savon Smith has racked up 210 yards (52.5 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Isaac Brown's team-high 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Leroy Henley has totaled 145 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
  • Jasiah Williams has hauled in nine grabs for 86 yards (21.5 ypg) this season.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Davis Cheek has 1,190 passing yards (297.5 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • Jaylan Thomas' team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season McKinley Witherspoon has rushed for 79 yards (19.8 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Jackson Parham's team-leading 357 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kortez Weeks has put together a 222-yard season so far (55.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
  • Chandler Brayboy's 18 catches have yielded 182 yards (45.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Lehigh

W 31-3

Home

9/18/2021

Villanova

L 34-27

Away

9/25/2021

Virginia Tech

L 21-10

Away

10/2/2021

Elon

-

Home

10/16/2021

James Madison

-

Home

10/23/2021

Stony Brook

-

Away

10/30/2021

New Hampshire

-

Away

Elon Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Campbell

W 24-23

Away

9/18/2021

Appalachian State

L 44-10

Away

9/25/2021

William & Mary

L 34-31

Home

10/2/2021

Richmond

-

Away

10/9/2021

Maine

-

Away

10/23/2021

New Hampshire

-

Home

10/30/2021

James Madison

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Elon at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

