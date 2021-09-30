The Richmond Spiders (2-2, 0-0 CAA) and Elon Phoenix (1-3, 0-0 CAA), CAA rivals, will do battle at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
Richmond and Elon Stats
- The Spiders rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Phoenix surrender (31.3).
- This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Phoenix have takeaways (1).
- The Phoenix have scored 21.8 points per game this year, 3.8 more than the Spiders have given up.
- This year the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Spiders' takeaways (1).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Aaron Dykes has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 213 yards (53.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Savon Smith has racked up 210 yards (52.5 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
- Isaac Brown's team-high 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Leroy Henley has totaled 145 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
- Jasiah Williams has hauled in nine grabs for 86 yards (21.5 ypg) this season.
Elon Players to Watch
- Davis Cheek has 1,190 passing yards (297.5 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 18 carries.
- Jaylan Thomas' team-high 223 rushing yards (55.8 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season McKinley Witherspoon has rushed for 79 yards (19.8 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
- Jackson Parham's team-leading 357 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.
- Kortez Weeks has put together a 222-yard season so far (55.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
- Chandler Brayboy's 18 catches have yielded 182 yards (45.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Richmond Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Lehigh
W 31-3
Home
9/18/2021
Villanova
L 34-27
Away
9/25/2021
Virginia Tech
L 21-10
Away
10/2/2021
Elon
-
Home
10/16/2021
James Madison
-
Home
10/23/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
10/30/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
Elon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Campbell
W 24-23
Away
9/18/2021
Appalachian State
L 44-10
Away
9/25/2021
William & Mary
L 34-31
Home
10/2/2021
Richmond
-
Away
10/9/2021
Maine
-
Away
10/23/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
10/30/2021
James Madison
-
Away
