September 25, 2021
How to Watch Emporia State at Pittsburg State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Kansas schools face off in a Division II battle when Emporia State and Pittsburg State meet.
On Saturday night, two MIAA teams with identical records are set to play. Emporia State (2-1) heads across the state to face Pittsburg State (2-1). 

How to Watch Emporia State at Pittsburg State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KSNF-Joplin-Pittsburg, PA)

This season, the MIAA teams aren't playing any non-conference competition, putting immense pressure on every game. 

Emporia State opened the season with a pair of wins before letting Missouri Western score a 38-37 comeback victory last week. 

The Hornets rank 14th in Division II in passing yards per game, with quarterback Braden Gleason throwing for 909 yards through three games. He's thrown nine touchdowns and just one interception.

The Gorillas have also lost just once. They dropped a game at home to No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney two weeks ago but followed that up with a 48-13 win against Northeastern State last week.

Pittsburg State is third in the MIAA in scoring and fourth in scoring defense. The team has picked its opponents off five times in three games.

This will be the 99th time that these teams have played each other. Pittsburg State leads the all-time series 62-34-2, but things have gotten closer over the past decade. However, the Gorillas were victorious in the last three meetings, including a 47-23 win the last time these teams faced back in 2019.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Emporia State at Pittsburg State

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KSNF-Joplin-Pittsburg, PA)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
