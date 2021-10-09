    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    FAU and UAB both look to improve to 4–2 on the season when they battle Saturday afternoon in college football.
    Author:

    Florida Atlantic heads to Alabama-Birmingham for a conference matchup with the Blazers on Saturday afternoon. The Owls enter the game winners of three of their last four after dropping their season debut at Florida.

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the FAU at UAB game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Owls took care of rival FIU last Saturday 58–21. They used a 27-point second quarter to take control of the game and then shut out the Panthers in the second half to roll to the victory. The victory got them back in the win column after they lost to Air Force 31–7 the previous week.

    They will look to make it two in a row when they travel to UAB on Saturday. The Blazers will look to stop that from happening and get back to the win column after they lost last Saturday to Liberty 36–12.

    The loss to the Flames snapped a two-game winning streak. They beat North Texas and Tulane during that run after they lost 56–7 to No. 2 Georgia in Week 2.

    The Owls won the last time they played the Blazers 49–6 in 2019.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    FAU Owls at UAB Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16829652
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch SMU at Navy

    just now
    USATSI_16879780
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

    just now
    USATSI_16882043
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Connecticut at Massachusetts

    just now
    USATSI_16830907
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham

    just now
    USATSI_16689967
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State

    just now
    USATSI_16839766
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn

    just now
    USATSI_16878936
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Illinois

    just now
    Jim Furyk
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Second Round

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16892036
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Drive for the Cure 250

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy