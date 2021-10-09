FAU and UAB both look to improve to 4–2 on the season when they battle Saturday afternoon in college football.

Florida Atlantic heads to Alabama-Birmingham for a conference matchup with the Blazers on Saturday afternoon. The Owls enter the game winners of three of their last four after dropping their season debut at Florida.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the FAU at UAB game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Owls took care of rival FIU last Saturday 58–21. They used a 27-point second quarter to take control of the game and then shut out the Panthers in the second half to roll to the victory. The victory got them back in the win column after they lost to Air Force 31–7 the previous week.

They will look to make it two in a row when they travel to UAB on Saturday. The Blazers will look to stop that from happening and get back to the win column after they lost last Saturday to Liberty 36–12.

The loss to the Flames snapped a two-game winning streak. They beat North Texas and Tulane during that run after they lost 56–7 to No. 2 Georgia in Week 2.

The Owls won the last time they played the Blazers 49–6 in 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.