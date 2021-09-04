How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Florida

September 4, 2021
How to Watch FAU Owls at Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida is looking to start a playoff run when they host FAU on Saturday in their season opener.
Author:

The Florida Gators head into the 2021 season with high expectations. They have been predicted to finish second in the SEC West, but many expect them to compete with Georgia for a shot at the SEC Championship.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their season starts with a visit from in-state foe FAU. The Gators will have to do it with a new quarterback after losing Kyle Trask to the NFL. They also must replace All-American tight end, Kyle Pitts. Trask and Pitts hooked up for 12 touchdowns last year even though Pitts missed some time. 

Redshirt Junior Emory Jones will be tasked with leading the Gators offense. Luckily for him, Florida's first two games shouldn't be much trouble. After their game with FAU, they head to Tampa to take on South Florida. Those two games will give Jones a chance to get his feet wet before they host number one ranked Alabama in week three.

FAU has been a very respectable mid-major team but hasn't been able to get over the hump and upset a Power Five school. Toppling Florida will not be easy and honestly one that would be a shocking upset. 

The Owls went 5-4 last year after an impressive 2019 season when they went 11-3. They will have a great shot to win every game on their schedule except for this one. They may not win the Florida game but will get valuable experience to help them the rest of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

FAU Owls at Florida Gators

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
