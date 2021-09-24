Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) runs for a touchdown as Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and Florida Atlantic Stats

This year, the Falcons put up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls surrender (18.3).

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .

The Owls have averaged 10.3 more points this year (32.3) than the Falcons have allowed (22.0).

This season the Owls have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 281 passing yards (93.7 ypg), completing 44.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 218 yards (72.7 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 321 yards (107.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 164 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and one touchdown.

Kyle Paterson has grabbed three passes for 81 yards (27.0 yards per game) this year.

David Cormier has hauled in two grabs for 36 yards (12.0 ypg) this season.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 871 passing yards (290.3 ypg) on 65-of-103 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malcolm Davidson, has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards (55.0 per game) this year.

This season Johnny Ford has racked up 25 carries for 123 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 254 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brandon Robinson has put together a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.

John Mitchell's 11 catches are good enough for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Lafayette W 35-14 Home 9/11/2021 Navy W 23-3 Away 9/18/2021 Utah State L 49-45 Home 9/25/2021 Florida Atlantic - Home 10/2/2021 New Mexico - Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming - Home 10/16/2021 Boise State - Away

Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Florida L 35-14 Away 9/11/2021 Georgia Southern W 38-6 Home 9/18/2021 Fordham W 45-14 Home 9/25/2021 Air Force - Away 10/2/2021 Florida International - Home 10/9/2021 UAB - Away 10/21/2021 Charlotte - Away

Regional restrictions apply.