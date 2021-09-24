Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) runs for a touchdown as Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and Florida Atlantic Stats

  • This year, the Falcons put up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls surrender (18.3).
  • The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .
  • The Owls have averaged 10.3 more points this year (32.3) than the Falcons have allowed (22.0).
  • This season the Owls have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 281 passing yards (93.7 ypg), completing 44.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 218 yards (72.7 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 321 yards (107.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • Micah Davis' 164 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kyle Paterson has grabbed three passes for 81 yards (27.0 yards per game) this year.
  • David Cormier has hauled in two grabs for 36 yards (12.0 ypg) this season.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 871 passing yards (290.3 ypg) on 65-of-103 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Malcolm Davidson, has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards (55.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Johnny Ford has racked up 25 carries for 123 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • LaJohntay Wester's 254 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Brandon Robinson has put together a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.
  • John Mitchell's 11 catches are good enough for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Air Force Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Lafayette

W 35-14

Home

9/11/2021

Navy

W 23-3

Away

9/18/2021

Utah State

L 49-45

Home

9/25/2021

Florida Atlantic

-

Home

10/2/2021

New Mexico

-

Away

10/9/2021

Wyoming

-

Home

10/16/2021

Boise State

-

Away

Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Florida

L 35-14

Away

9/11/2021

Georgia Southern

W 38-6

Home

9/18/2021

Fordham

W 45-14

Home

9/25/2021

Air Force

-

Away

10/2/2021

Florida International

-

Home

10/9/2021

UAB

-

Away

10/21/2021

Charlotte

-

Away

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Florida Atlantic at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
