Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Falcon Stadium
Air Force and Florida Atlantic Stats
- This year, the Falcons put up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls surrender (18.3).
- The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .
- The Owls have averaged 10.3 more points this year (32.3) than the Falcons have allowed (22.0).
- This season the Owls have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 281 passing yards (93.7 ypg), completing 44.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 218 yards (72.7 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Brad Roberts has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 321 yards (107.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Micah Davis' 164 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and one touchdown.
- Kyle Paterson has grabbed three passes for 81 yards (27.0 yards per game) this year.
- David Cormier has hauled in two grabs for 36 yards (12.0 ypg) this season.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 871 passing yards (290.3 ypg) on 65-of-103 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Malcolm Davidson, has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards (55.0 per game) this year.
- This season Johnny Ford has racked up 25 carries for 123 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- LaJohntay Wester's 254 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brandon Robinson has put together a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.
- John Mitchell's 11 catches are good enough for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Air Force Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Lafayette
W 35-14
Home
9/11/2021
Navy
W 23-3
Away
9/18/2021
Utah State
L 49-45
Home
9/25/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
10/2/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
10/9/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
10/16/2021
Boise State
-
Away
Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Florida
L 35-14
Away
9/11/2021
Georgia Southern
W 38-6
Home
9/18/2021
Fordham
W 45-14
Home
9/25/2021
Air Force
-
Away
10/2/2021
Florida International
-
Home
10/9/2021
UAB
-
Away
10/21/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
