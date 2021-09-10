Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Stadium: FAU Stadium

Betting Information for Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Florida Atlantic -7 -110 -111 48 -110 -110

Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern Stats

The Owls score 14.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Eagles give up per contest (25.0).

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

The Owls have allowed their opponents to score 35.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the 30.0 the Eagles are scoring per contest.

This year the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (2).

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 261 passing yards (261.0 ypg) on 19-of-33 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Johnny Ford's team-high 52 rushing yards (52.0 per game) have come on 10 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Malcolm Davidson has rushed for 52 yards (52.0 per game) on nine carries.

D'Marcus Adams' team-leading 85 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.

Brandon Robinson has totaled 60 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in four passes this year.

John Mitchell's four receptions are good enough for 51 yards (51.0 ypg).

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Cam Ransom has 90 passing yards (90.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

The team's top rusher, Logan Wright, has carried the ball 26 times for 178 yards (178.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Amare Jones has rushed for 98 yards (98.0 per game) on 19 carries.

Khaleb Hood's 39 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has three receptions.

Beau Johnson has caught three passes for 25 yards (25.0 yards per game) this year.

Jjay McAfee's two receptions have netted him 25 yards (25.0 ypg).

Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Florida L 35-14 Away 9/11/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 9/18/2021 Fordham - Home 9/25/2021 Air Force - Away 10/2/2021 Florida International - Home

Georgia Southern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Gardner-Webb W 30-25 Home 9/11/2021 Florida Atlantic - Away 9/18/2021 Arkansas - Away 9/25/2021 Louisiana - Home 10/2/2021 Arkansas State - Home

