Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Betting Information for Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Florida Atlantic

-7

-110

-111

48

-110

-110

Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern Stats

  • The Owls score 14.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Eagles give up per contest (25.0).
  • This year, the Owls have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).
  • The Owls have allowed their opponents to score 35.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the 30.0 the Eagles are scoring per contest.
  • This year the Eagles have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (2).

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 261 passing yards (261.0 ypg) on 19-of-33 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • Johnny Ford's team-high 52 rushing yards (52.0 per game) have come on 10 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Malcolm Davidson has rushed for 52 yards (52.0 per game) on nine carries.
  • D'Marcus Adams' team-leading 85 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.
  • Brandon Robinson has totaled 60 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in four passes this year.
  • John Mitchell's four receptions are good enough for 51 yards (51.0 ypg).

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Cam Ransom has 90 passing yards (90.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Logan Wright, has carried the ball 26 times for 178 yards (178.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Amare Jones has rushed for 98 yards (98.0 per game) on 19 carries.
  • Khaleb Hood's 39 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has three receptions.
  • Beau Johnson has caught three passes for 25 yards (25.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Jjay McAfee's two receptions have netted him 25 yards (25.0 ypg).

Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Florida

L 35-14

Away

9/11/2021

Georgia Southern

-

Home

9/18/2021

Fordham

-

Home

9/25/2021

Air Force

-

Away

10/2/2021

Florida International

-

Home

Georgia Southern Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Gardner-Webb

W 30-25

Home

9/11/2021

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

9/18/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

9/25/2021

Louisiana

-

Home

10/2/2021

Arkansas State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
